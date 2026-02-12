Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $12.21 Million Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in H World Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in H World Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $53.20 on Thursday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

