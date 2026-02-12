Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,466 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 1,845.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 235,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 33.1% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 670,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 166,692 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 239.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 111.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 476,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250,705 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,822.54. This represents a 438.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. NOV had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on NOV in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About NOV

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

