Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 106,093 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,609 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,677,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,643,000 after buying an additional 2,007,959 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,970,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,147 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,767,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,365,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,230,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,355,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after purchasing an additional 587,890 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

