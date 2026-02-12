Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in OFG Bancorp $OFG

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OFG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $84,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,013.90. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $231,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801.67. The trade was a 94.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

