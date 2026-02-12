Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CorVel by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $34,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $86,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,675.90. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $120.64.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRVL. Wall Street Zen cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is a technology-driven provider of workers’ compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel’s integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company’s product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

