Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 27.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 45.05%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.58.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

