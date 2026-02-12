Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $230.09 and last traded at $234.3940, with a volume of 196678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $253.45.

Key Stories Impacting Primerica

Here are the key news stories impacting Primerica this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $292.00 target price on Primerica in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Primerica Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $853.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This trade represents a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,000. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

