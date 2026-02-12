Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 110,002 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 228,337 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRE. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the third quarter worth $979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Prenetics Global by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 205,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,476. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $353.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 60.70%.The business had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Prenetics Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prenetics Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prenetics Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRE

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company’s core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.