Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POAHY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Shares of POAHY opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company’s core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.