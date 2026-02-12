Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $9.37. Porch Group shares last traded at $9.0360, with a volume of 1,578,495 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.13 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Porch Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Porch reported revenue of $112.3M (above consensus ~$109M), a smaller-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.03 vs. est. -$0.08) and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.5M, signaling improving profitability. Business Wire Q4 Release

Q4 results beat expectations — Porch reported revenue of $112.3M (above consensus ~$109M), a smaller-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.03 vs. est. -$0.08) and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.5M, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved PRCH from Market Perform to Outperform, which supports stronger investor sentiment and helped drive buying interest after the print. Upgrade Article

Analyst upgrade — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods moved PRCH from Market Perform to Outperform, which supports stronger investor sentiment and helped drive buying interest after the print. Positive Sentiment: After‑hours rally — the combination of the earnings beat, positive adjusted EBITDA and the analyst upgrade triggered a sharp after‑hours move in the stock. What Sparked the Jump

After‑hours rally — the combination of the earnings beat, positive adjusted EBITDA and the analyst upgrade triggered a sharp after‑hours move in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance set at $475M–$490M (consensus ~$485.4M) — the midpoint is slightly below street expectations, leaving room for mixed reactions depending on execution and margin commentary. (Guidance disclosed by the company.)

FY‑2026 revenue guidance set at $475M–$490M (consensus ~$485.4M) — the midpoint is slightly below street expectations, leaving room for mixed reactions depending on execution and margin commentary. (Guidance disclosed by the company.) Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and materials available — the company filed its press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript (useful for parsing forward commentary on margins, the Porch Reciprocal Exchange, and unit economics). Earnings Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Full disclosure and materials available — the company filed its press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript (useful for parsing forward commentary on margins, the Porch Reciprocal Exchange, and unit economics). Negative Sentiment: Price target cut despite upgrade — the upgrade to Outperform came with a lower price target (from $13.00 to $10.50), tempering some upside and signaling analyst caution on longer‑term valuation. Benzinga Coverage

Price target cut despite upgrade — the upgrade to Outperform came with a lower price target (from $13.00 to $10.50), tempering some upside and signaling analyst caution on longer‑term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental risks remain — Porch still shows legacy profitability and balance‑sheet metrics investors watch (e.g., past negative ROE and leverage), so continued execution against guidance and growth targets will be key to sustaining the rally.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Porch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 24,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $234,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,135.80. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,216 shares of company stock worth $553,129. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Porch Group by 956.3% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company’s platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.