Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Insider Win Robbins Sells 4,990 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Win Robbins sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 622, for a total transaction of £31,037.80.

LON POLR opened at GBX 632.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £604.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 528.06. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 340.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 642.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 21.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts expect that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 650 to GBX 670 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Polar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691.67.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.



