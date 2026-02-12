Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $35.67 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.4% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $342.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.17 and its 200-day moving average is $340.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterates bullish view, saying Broadcom’s AI momentum should extend through 2028 and highlighting strong server demand that supports revenue durability even if near-term upside for consensus earnings is limited. UBS Remains Bullish on Broadcom

UBS reiterates bullish view, saying Broadcom’s AI momentum should extend through 2028 and highlighting strong server demand that supports revenue durability even if near-term upside for consensus earnings is limited. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched Wi‑Fi 8 chips, extending its AI networking story into enterprise infrastructure — reinforcing product-led revenue drivers outside traditional data-center ASICs. Broadcom Wi Fi 8 Launch

Broadcom launched Wi‑Fi 8 chips, extending its AI networking story into enterprise infrastructure — reinforcing product-led revenue drivers outside traditional data-center ASICs. Positive Sentiment: Press and analysis (Barron’s) position Broadcom as the biggest competitive threat to Nvidia in certain AI chip segments, which supports a narrative of durable secular demand and potential market-share gains. Nvidia and Broadcom’s AI Chips

Press and analysis (Barron’s) position Broadcom as the biggest competitive threat to Nvidia in certain AI chip segments, which supports a narrative of durable secular demand and potential market-share gains. Positive Sentiment: A U.S. large-cap growth strategy (SGA) publicly highlighted Broadcom as a core holding, signaling institutional conviction among growth managers. SGA Bets on Broadcom

A U.S. large-cap growth strategy (SGA) publicly highlighted Broadcom as a core holding, signaling institutional conviction among growth managers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed appear to be erroneous (showing 0 shares / NaN change); no actionable short-squeeze signal is evident from these entries.

Short-interest reports in the feed appear to be erroneous (showing 0 shares / NaN change); no actionable short-squeeze signal is evident from these entries. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and comparison articles (e.g., vs. AMD, Zacks trending notes) are generating investor attention but mostly reiterate AI growth thematic exposure rather than new catalysts. Broadcom Vs. AMD

Coverage pieces and comparison articles (e.g., vs. AMD, Zacks trending notes) are generating investor attention but mostly reiterate AI growth thematic exposure rather than new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Several institutional managers trimmed positions — Morningstar Investment Management sharply cut its stake and Intermede trimmed holdings — which can add selling pressure and signal rebalancing at some funds. Morningstar Cuts Stake Intermede Trims Stake

Several institutional managers trimmed positions — Morningstar Investment Management sharply cut its stake and Intermede trimmed holdings — which can add selling pressure and signal rebalancing at some funds. Negative Sentiment: Technical/commentary pieces warn of a “risky pattern” despite tailwinds, which may prompt momentum traders to be cautious or take profits. Risky Pattern Warning

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

