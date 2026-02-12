Piper Sandler Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $183.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $187.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.23. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $230.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $767.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.38 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 96.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.