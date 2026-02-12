Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR):

2/10/2026 – Piper Sandler Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/8/2026 – Piper Sandler Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2026 – Piper Sandler Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2026 – Piper Sandler Companies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Piper Sandler Companies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/7/2026 – Piper Sandler Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Piper Sandler Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $443,851.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,893.25. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,735.18. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,767 shares of company stock worth $2,937,921. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.