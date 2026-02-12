Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.05 and traded as high as GBX 172. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at GBX 171, with a volume of 614,329 shares changing hands.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £158.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.56.

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth. QSix (formerly PMM Group) has acted as the Property Advisor since the Company’s inception.

