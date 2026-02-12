Philcoin Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $45.13 thousand worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,362,983 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

