Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Daiwa Securities Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

