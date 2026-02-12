PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $91.42.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

