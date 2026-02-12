PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,111 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $316,679,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,321,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 526,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,233,000 after acquiring an additional 525,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 402,667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VYM opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $156.83.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

