PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,018 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $131.82 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

