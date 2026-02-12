PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 135.9% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,836,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $158.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $158.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

