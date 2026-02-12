PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $14.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,133,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.3% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $469.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

