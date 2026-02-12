PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $529,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December $ZDEK

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDEK. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 1,754.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 226,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 214,068 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 214,031 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 110,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 90,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZDEK opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

