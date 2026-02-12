PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.