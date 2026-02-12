PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.6842.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.
PepsiCo stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.79. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
