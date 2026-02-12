Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Pegasystems Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 2,026,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 41.66%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $240,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,140.55. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $833,617.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,907.27. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 108,405 shares of company stock worth $5,896,127 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Pegasystems by 100.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

