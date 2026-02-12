Peel Hunt (LON:PEEL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 and last traded at GBX 119.80, with a volume of 324192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.23. The firm has a market cap of £138.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Billy Neve sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116, for a total value of £24,328.68. Also, insider Michael Lee sold 119,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108, for a total value of £129,597.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,054 shares of company stock worth $16,157,616. Corporate insiders own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Peel Hunt is a leading specialist in UK Investment Banking. We combine expert research and distribution, a range of investment banking services and an execution services hub that provides liquidity to UK capital markets.. Our purpose is to nurture and guide people through the evolution of business. We achieve this through a proven, joined-up approach that consistently delivers value to UK corporates, global institutions and trading counterparties alike.

We have over 150 corporate clients (including over 40 in the FTSE FTSE 350).

