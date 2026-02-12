Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 15614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

PKST has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Peakstone Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Peakstone Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PKST) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.

Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.

