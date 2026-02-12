PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $119,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: New CEO / strategy reset — Coverage highlights Enrique Lores being tapped to steady the company and a push into embedded payments that could justify a re‑rating if execution improves. Read More.

New CEO / strategy reset — Coverage highlights Enrique Lores being tapped to steady the company and a push into embedded payments that could justify a re‑rating if execution improves. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Value/short‑cover narratives — Several writeups argue PYPL is oversold after the sell‑off and could attract value buyers or short‑squeeze activity if fundamentals or execution signals recover. Read More.

Value/short‑cover narratives — Several writeups argue PYPL is oversold after the sell‑off and could attract value buyers or short‑squeeze activity if fundamentals or execution signals recover. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa trims target but stays neutral — Daiwa cut its PT to $42 and kept a neutral rating, moderating upside expectations without adding a fresh sell signal. Read More.

Daiwa trims target but stays neutral — Daiwa cut its PT to $42 and kept a neutral rating, moderating upside expectations without adding a fresh sell signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / other trackers boosting visibility — PYPL shows up on trending/most‑watched lists, which raises trading volume and volatility but doesn’t change core fundamentals. Read More.

Zacks / other trackers boosting visibility — PYPL shows up on trending/most‑watched lists, which raises trading volume and volatility but doesn’t change core fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance shock — PayPal reported Q4 EPS and revenue below Street expectations, which triggered the initial sell‑off and underpins near‑term skepticism about growth and execution. Read More.

Q4 earnings and guidance shock — PayPal reported Q4 EPS and revenue below Street expectations, which triggered the initial sell‑off and underpins near‑term skepticism about growth and execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and steep PT cuts — Multiple firms cut targets and issued sell/neutral calls (Rothschild & Co Redburn cut to $32 with a sell, Truist to $39 sell, Bernstein to $45, etc.), reinforcing downside pressure. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and steep PT cuts — Multiple firms cut targets and issued sell/neutral calls (Rothschild & Co Redburn cut to $32 with a sell, Truist to $39 sell, Bernstein to $45, etc.), reinforcing downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Securities‑investigation headlines — Litigation firms (Kessler Topaz and others) announced probes into PayPal related to the timing of the CEO change and the earnings shock, adding legal risk and prolonging volatility. Read More.

Securities‑investigation headlines — Litigation firms (Kessler Topaz and others) announced probes into PayPal related to the timing of the CEO change and the earnings shock, adding legal risk and prolonging volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary from ex‑management — Former PayPal president David Marcus publicly criticized execution and urged urgency on fixes, which amplifies investor concerns about governance and turnaround timelines. Read More.

Critical commentary from ex‑management — Former PayPal president David Marcus publicly criticized execution and urged urgency on fixes, which amplifies investor concerns about governance and turnaround timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — An EVP disclosed a sale of shares last week, which some investors interpret as a modest negative signal amid the broader uncertainty. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

