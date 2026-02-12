Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in January

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,154 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 106,430 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 1.7%
OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $15.97.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
