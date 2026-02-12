Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in January

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,154 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 106,430 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

