Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,928,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,678. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

Pacific Gas & Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pacific Gas & Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large call buying suggests speculative or hedged bullish interest — traders bought ~45,532 calls (a ~77% rise vs. average call volume), signaling short‑term upside interest and helping push shares higher today. (no link)

Large call buying suggests speculative or hedged bullish interest — traders bought ~45,532 calls (a ~77% rise vs. average call volume), signaling short‑term upside interest and helping push shares higher today. (no link) Positive Sentiment: Tighter FY2026 EPS guidance — management set FY26 EPS at $1.640–$1.660, nudging above consensus and raising the lower end of the range, which the company and some outlets framed as a vote of confidence in 2026 execution. PR Newswire

Tighter FY2026 EPS guidance — management set FY26 EPS at $1.640–$1.660, nudging above consensus and raising the lower end of the range, which the company and some outlets framed as a vote of confidence in 2026 execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets remain constructive — multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and median price targets above the current price, supporting upward momentum (summarized in recent coverage). QuiverQuant

Analyst sentiment and price targets remain constructive — multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and median price targets above the current price, supporting upward momentum (summarized in recent coverage). Neutral Sentiment: EPS roughly in line — Q4 EPS was $0.36, essentially matching consensus and up from $0.31 a year ago, which removes a big earnings surprise risk but doesn’t dramatically change the story. Zacks

EPS roughly in line — Q4 EPS was $0.36, essentially matching consensus and up from $0.31 a year ago, which removes a big earnings surprise risk but doesn’t dramatically change the story. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call/transcript available — management commentary on the call reiterated guidance and outlook; useful for investors prioritizing details on wildfire mitigation spending and regulatory expectations. Earnings Call Transcript

Conference call/transcript available — management commentary on the call reiterated guidance and outlook; useful for investors prioritizing details on wildfire mitigation spending and regulatory expectations. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and GAAP profit softness — Q4 revenue (~$6.80B) missed some estimates and GAAP net income fell year‑over‑year, which raises questions about near‑term topline pressure and margins. WSJ

Revenue and GAAP profit softness — Q4 revenue (~$6.80B) missed some estimates and GAAP net income fell year‑over‑year, which raises questions about near‑term topline pressure and margins. Negative Sentiment: Minor EPS/revenue misses in some writeups — a few sources flagged small misses to consensus on revenue and EPS (e.g., Quiver noted a $0.01 EPS shortfall and revenue short of some estimates), which could cap rallies if follow‑through is weak. QuiverQuant Earnings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Gas & Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 360,845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 184,086 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 41.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 93.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 83,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 22.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 97,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.