Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,885 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 2,533,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,853,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,193,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $64.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.