Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.26. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 13,068 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxbridge Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OXBR

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.