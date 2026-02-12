Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.0556.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Zacks Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

