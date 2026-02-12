Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 230.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ OM opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $60,385.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,053.76. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $47,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 36,957 shares in the company, valued at $189,219.84. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,989 shares of company stock valued at $180,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,614,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 8,482.4% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 424,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 165.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

