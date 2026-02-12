Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.60. 1,590,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,248% from the average session volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on gold and silver projects in the Americas. The company pursues discovery, acquisition and de‐risking of deposits through advanced exploration and feasibility studies, with an emphasis on developing large, open‐pit oxide resources suitable for low‐cost processing. Orla’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ORLA” and on the OTC Markets as “ORRLF.”
Orla’s flagship asset is the Camino Rojo oxide gold–silver project located in the historic Zacatecas mining district of central Mexico.
