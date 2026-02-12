Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,690,000 after buying an additional 987,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,520,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,159,000 after acquiring an additional 540,478 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,904,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,347,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

