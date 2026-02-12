OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2026

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSURGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $2.88. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 392,276 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 128.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

