Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 524,157 shares, a growth of 806.3% from the January 15th total of 57,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,798,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 61,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oragenics by 7,374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of novel anti-infective therapeutics targeting oral and mucosal diseases. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company leverages proprietary technologies to address unmet needs in dental and oral healthcare, with an emphasis on innovative treatments that can improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on traditional antibiotics.

The company’s lead product candidate, Oraprev™, is being developed as a pre-procedural rinse designed to reduce oral microbial load prior to dental procedures.

