Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,836 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,123,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,482.07. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,871,648.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $130,573,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big strategic catalyst — Snowflake expanded its AI stack via a reported $200M partnership with OpenAI, positioning SNOW deeper in enterprise AI deployments and potentially driving future ARR and upsells. Read More.

Big strategic catalyst — Snowflake expanded its AI stack via a reported $200M partnership with OpenAI, positioning SNOW deeper in enterprise AI deployments and potentially driving future ARR and upsells. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise integrations broaden data intake and stickiness: Experian announced integration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, which can increase enterprise use cases and data flows into Snowflake. Read More.

Enterprise integrations broaden data intake and stickiness: Experian announced integration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, which can increase enterprise use cases and data flows into Snowflake. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Vertical customer wins — RESAAS integration enables proprietary real-estate data to feed directly into customer Snowflake environments, illustrating continued ecosystem traction. Read More.

Vertical customer wins — RESAAS integration enables proprietary real-estate data to feed directly into customer Snowflake environments, illustrating continued ecosystem traction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market catalyst — coverage noting heavy short interest across software names suggests a short-squeeze possibility that could amplify rallies in SNOW if sentiment stabilizes. Read More.

Technical/market catalyst — coverage noting heavy short interest across software names suggests a short-squeeze possibility that could amplify rallies in SNOW if sentiment stabilizes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector framing — strategists say recent AI-fueled fears created a buying opportunity in quality software names, which could support a rebound in SNOW if macro sentiment improves. Read More.

Macro/sector framing — strategists say recent AI-fueled fears created a buying opportunity in quality software names, which could support a rebound in SNOW if macro sentiment improves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market noise — recent headlines and aggregator pieces explain intraday swings and analyst views, producing mixed short-term trading signals for SNOW. Read More.

Market noise — recent headlines and aggregator pieces explain intraday swings and analyst views, producing mixed short-term trading signals for SNOW. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang — a law firm announced an investigation into whether Snowflake or its officers complied with securities laws, creating downside risk from potential litigation, disclosures or settlement costs. Read More.

Regulatory/legal overhang — a law firm announced an investigation into whether Snowflake or its officers complied with securities laws, creating downside risk from potential litigation, disclosures or settlement costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-term weakness / technicals — commentary and data show SNOW recently moved below key moving averages and underperformed the market on the latest session, and the company still reports negative net margins and ROE despite revenue beats, factors that can pressure valuation multiples. Read More.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

