Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $1,901,659.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 409,190 shares in the company, valued at $13,495,086.20. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 57,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,897,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,413.90. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,627. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley Financial raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

