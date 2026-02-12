Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 76,051 Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 208.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 79.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 193,374 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

