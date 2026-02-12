Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,073 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 45.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,046,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,744,000 after acquiring an additional 417,959 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,464,000 after acquiring an additional 336,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,831,000 after purchasing an additional 132,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $10,034,474.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.11.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $466.11 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $531.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

