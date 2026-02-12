Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4%

PLD stock opened at $139.94 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

