Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $925,926,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,198,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,001,000 after purchasing an additional 550,940 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 746,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 161,589 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,125,000 after purchasing an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $137.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.