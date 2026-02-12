Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,040 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Datadog reported Q4 revenue of $953M (+29% YoY) and adjusted EPS $0.59, both above Street estimates; management issued FY‑2026 EPS and Q1 EPS guidance well ahead of consensus and highlighted strong cash flow and ARR gains. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Datadog reported Q4 revenue of $953M (+29% YoY) and adjusted EPS $0.59, both above Street estimates; management issued FY‑2026 EPS and Q1 EPS guidance well ahead of consensus and highlighted strong cash flow and ARR gains. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares jumped sharply after the earnings beat and guidance, reflecting renewed investor appetite for high‑quality software names amid stabilizing software sentiment. Datadog beats quarterly estimates on AI-driven demand; shares rise

Market reaction: shares jumped sharply after the earnings beat and guidance, reflecting renewed investor appetite for high‑quality software names amid stabilizing software sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Datadog highlighted new AI and observability launches (Bits AI SRE Agent, Storage Management, Feature Flags, Data Observability) that support the company’s AI‑driven revenue narrative. Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Product momentum: Datadog highlighted new AI and observability launches (Bits AI SRE Agent, Storage Management, Feature Flags, Data Observability) that support the company’s AI‑driven revenue narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish notes: Several firms reaffirmed/raised bullish views (DA Davidson reiterated a buy with a $225 PT; Rosenblatt kept a buy at $185; Capital One nudged its target up). These endorsements help underpin the post‑earnings rally. Benzinga coverage

Analyst bullish notes: Several firms reaffirmed/raised bullish views (DA Davidson reiterated a buy with a $225 PT; Rosenblatt kept a buy at $185; Capital One nudged its target up). These endorsements help underpin the post‑earnings rally. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts are available for deeper read — useful for investors wanting management color on customer mix, AI product uptake and margin cadence. Datadog Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and transcripts are available for deeper read — useful for investors wanting management color on customer mix, AI product uptake and margin cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported appears unreliable/zeroed in recent feeds (flagged NaN/0 figures) — treat short‑interest reads cautiously until exchanges confirm.

Short‑interest data reported appears unreliable/zeroed in recent feeds (flagged NaN/0 figures) — treat short‑interest reads cautiously until exchanges confirm. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trims despite the beat — multiple firms lowered targets (Barclays, Scotiabank, Wolfe, Needham, BTIG among others) citing valuation/longer‑term multiples, which may cap upside near term. Benzinga coverage

Analyst target trims despite the beat — multiple firms lowered targets (Barclays, Scotiabank, Wolfe, Needham, BTIG among others) citing valuation/longer‑term multiples, which may cap upside near term. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern for some investors: the stock trades at a very high P/E and elevated PEG metrics versus peers, leaving it vulnerable to multiple contraction if growth disappoints.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Datadog in a research note on Monday. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 1.8%

DDOG opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.74, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 538,917 shares of company stock valued at $86,804,288 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.