Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,628 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5,087.9% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 212,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in NRG Energy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,254.32. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,556 shares of company stock worth $30,826,846. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $160.69 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Stories

