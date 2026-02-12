Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January $EJAN

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

