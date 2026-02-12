Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,791 iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

