Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

PYLD stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

